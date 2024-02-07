TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $97.10 per share: What’s Next?

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.29%.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 20.59%. The one-year TJX Companies, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.92. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.66 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 4257821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $104.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.61, while it was recorded at 96.65 for the last single week of trading, and 87.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TJX Companies, Inc. Fundamentals:

TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 13.39%.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.