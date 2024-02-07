SentinelOne Inc [S] Is Currently -0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] loss -0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $27.46 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Completes Acquisition of PingSafe.

Combination creates new leader in cloud security with a fully integrated, AI-powered platform that protects entire enterprise.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) PingSafe, ushering in a new era of cloud security which it is in pole position to lead.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, S reached a trading volume of 4079716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $27.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.76, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 18.41 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SentinelOne Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SentinelOne Inc [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.