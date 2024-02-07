Market Analysts see 89bio Inc [ETNB] falling to $15. Time to buy?

89bio Inc [NASDAQ: ETNB] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -17.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5853327 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 89bio Inc stands at 5.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.99%.

The market cap for ETNB stock reached $737.96 million, with 90.77 million shares outstanding and 88.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, ETNB reached a trading volume of 5853327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 89bio Inc [ETNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETNB shares is $30.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for 89bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 89bio Inc is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

How has ETNB stock performed recently?

89bio Inc [ETNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.22. With this latest performance, ETNB shares dropped by -29.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for 89bio Inc [ETNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

89bio Inc [ETNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

89bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.23 and a Current Ratio set at 18.23.

Earnings analysis for 89bio Inc [ETNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 89bio Inc go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for 89bio Inc [ETNB]

The top three institutional holders of ETNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.