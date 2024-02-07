Garrett Motion Inc [GTX] stock Initiated by BWS Financial analyst, price target now $15

Garrett Motion Inc [NASDAQ: GTX] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Garrett Motion to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday February 15, 2024.

Garrett will hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 2659811.

The one-year GTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.33. The average equity rating for GTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Garrett Motion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

GTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Garrett Motion Inc [GTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, GTX shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Garrett Motion Inc [GTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Garrett Motion Inc Fundamentals:

Garrett Motion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Garrett Motion Inc posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc go to 8.50%.

Garrett Motion Inc [GTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.