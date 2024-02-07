For VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET], Analyst sees a rise to $3.40. What next?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.57. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM that VNET Announces the Completion of the Repurchase Right Offer for Its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced the completion of its previously announced repurchase right offer relating to its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (CUSIP No. 90138V AB3) (the “Notes”). The repurchase right offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Based on information from Citibank, N.A. as the paying agent for the Notes, US$600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right offer. The aggregate cash purchase price of these Notes is US$600,000,000. The Company has completed the payment of the Repurchase Price to the relevant Holders whose Notes were surrendered and accepted for repurchase and such Notes have been successfully canceled. As of February 2, 2024, there are no outstanding Notes.

Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, Founder and Co-Chairperson of VNET, commented, “Long-termism is a cornerstone of VNET’s vision. Our successful completion of the convertible senior notes repurchase demonstrates our commitment to high-quality, long-term development as well as our strong strategic execution. Moving forward, we will continue to pursue sustainable growth fostering prosperity for the Company and creating value for all of our stakeholders.”.

VNET Group Inc ADR stock has also loss -7.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNET stock has declined by -57.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.42% and lost -45.30% year-on date.

The market cap for VNET stock reached $225.01 million, with 143.32 million shares outstanding and 129.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 4889521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -39.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.56 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5088, while it was recorded at 1.5690 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8810 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VNET Group Inc ADR posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

