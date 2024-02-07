DoorDash Inc [DASH] is 13.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DoorDash Inc [NASDAQ: DASH] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 3.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.34. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:59 AM that DoorDash Will DoorDash Stuff From All the Big Game Ads to One Lucky Viewer.

Win all the snacks, every vehicle, and, honestly, who knows what else from every commercial that airs during the broadcast in the most expansive Big Game giveaway ever.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4106577 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DoorDash Inc stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $44.73 billion, with 363.30 million shares outstanding and 271.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 4106577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $110.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for DoorDash Inc [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.42, while it was recorded at 108.29 for the last single week of trading, and 83.12 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DoorDash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings analysis for DoorDash Inc [DASH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DoorDash Inc posted -1.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DASH.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc [DASH]

The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DASH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DASH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.