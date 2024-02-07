Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] moved down -13.20: Why It’s Important

Crown Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: CCK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.46%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Crown Holdings 2022 Sustainability Report: Raising Our Sustainability Profile.

Sustainability is not just about what we do-it is also about how we do it. We strive to reduce our impact across all our operations, supporting the drive for cleaner air, cleaner water and less waste. Our global workforce helps us make progress every day through their innovative thinking and by sharing knowledge across our network so we can collectively accelerate our sustainability performance.

Over the last 12 months, CCK stock dropped by -12.65%. The one-year Crown Holdings, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.92. The average equity rating for CCK stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.25 billion, with 120.64 million shares outstanding and 119.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, CCK stock reached a trading volume of 5849303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $100.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Crown Holdings, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings, Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

CCK Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.46. With this latest performance, CCK shares dropped by -15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.19 for Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.45, while it was recorded at 86.44 for the last single week of trading, and 86.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Holdings, Inc. Fundamentals:

Crown Holdings, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

CCK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Holdings, Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings, Inc. go to 5.05%.

Crown Holdings, Inc. [CCK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.