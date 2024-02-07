Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] moved up 2.94: Why It’s Important

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [NYSE: BUD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.07%. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM that International Olympic Committee and AB InBev Announce Worldwide Olympic Partnership.

Corona Cero will be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games.

AB InBev’s partnership creates step change opportunity for the beer industry.

Over the last 12 months, BUD stock rose by 7.67%. The one-year Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.54. The average equity rating for BUD stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.64 billion, with 1.70 billion shares outstanding and 1.70 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, BUD stock reached a trading volume of 4253447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BUD shares is $70.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BUD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BUD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BUD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

BUD Stock Performance Analysis:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, BUD shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BUD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.88 for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.37, while it was recorded at 62.43 for the last single week of trading, and 58.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR Fundamentals:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

BUD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BUD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR go to 9.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR [BUD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BUD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BUD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BUD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.