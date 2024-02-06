why Under Armour Inc [UAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.72

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.69 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 (ended December 31, 2023) results on February 8, 2024, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 7627561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Under Armour Inc [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.68 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc [UAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 8.55%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc [UAA]

The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UAA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UAA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.