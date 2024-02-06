RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on General Electric Co. [GE] – find out why.

General Electric Co. [NYSE: GE] price surged by 0.86 percent to reach at $1.17. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that GE Vernova Announces 2.4 GW Order for Pattern Energy’s SunZia Wind Project.

Expected to be the largest wind project in US history, powered by GE’s next generation workhorse turbine 3.6-154 .

Record order for GE wind with 674 turbines, providing 2.4 GW of power generation, bringing GE Vernova installed base with Pattern Energy to 4.3 GW.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.95. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Co. [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $146.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Co. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 41.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Co. [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.72 for General Electric Co. [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.19, while it was recorded at 135.20 for the last single week of trading, and 113.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Co. Fundamentals:

General Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

GE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Co. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Co. go to 33.38%.

General Electric Co. [GE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.