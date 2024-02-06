Market Analysts see Oracle Corp. [ORCL] falling to $126. Time to buy?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $116.39. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that The Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids Winners Announced.

Oracle Health and Children’s National Hospital’s annual Bear PACK competition helps advance pediatric digital health innovation, adoption, and access.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Oracle Health and Children’s National Hospital announced the winners of the third annual Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids (Bear PACK), a start-up competition aimed at fostering digital health innovation for children. The winners – Bend Health Inc., Kismet Health, RareCareNow, and Thynk Inc. – were recognized across four innovation tracks for their efforts to improve child health outcomes, enhance the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians, and reduce the cost of care for patients and health systems.

Oracle Corp. stock has also gained 2.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has inclined by 8.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.70% and gained 10.40% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $319.95 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6617796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $125.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.55, while it was recorded at 114.71 for the last single week of trading, and 110.29 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.68%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.