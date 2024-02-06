Iamgold Corp. [IAG] fell -4.74% so far this year. What now?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] loss -2.43% or -0.06 points to close at $2.41 with a heavy trading volume of 7080910 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM that IAMGOLD Announces Regulatory Approval in France of Buy-Out Offer for Euro Ressources.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2024) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”) has obtained approval from the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) in France for its buy-out offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares (“EURO Shares”) of EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO”) that IAMGOLD France does not already own for cash consideration of €3.50 per EURO Share (the “Offer Price”) to be followed immediately by a squeeze-out under French law (the “Offer”), as previously announced by the Company on November 14, 2023.

Before opening the Offer, the AMF and the Euronext Paris stock exchange (“Euronext”) will each publish a notice announcing the date on which the Offer will open (each a “Notice”). Once opened, the Offer will remain open for 10 trading days. The Notices will be available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Euronext (https://www.euronext.com/fr/markets/paris). EURO shareholders are urged to read the Notices because they contain important information about the Offer including, among other things, a timetable for the Offer and the dates on which the Offer will open and close.

The daily chart for IAG points out that the company has recorded -2.82% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 7080910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iamgold Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iamgold Corp. [IAG]

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.