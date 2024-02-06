For Chegg Inc [CHGG], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

Chegg Inc [NYSE: CHGG] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.30. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:07 PM that Chegg Appoints David Longo as Chief Financial Officer.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced the appointment of David Longo as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 21.

Mr. Longo currently serves as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller, and Assistant Treasurer at Chegg. He will succeed Andrew Brown, who announced his retirement in the fall of last year, after more than 12 years at Chegg.

Chegg Inc stock has also loss -8.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHGG stock has inclined by 16.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.34% and lost -18.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CHGG stock reached $1.08 billion, with 126.47 million shares outstanding and 111.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CHGG reached a trading volume of 6899091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $10.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chegg Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.31.

Chegg Inc [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for Chegg Inc [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.54, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chegg Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc go to 20.00%.

