BofA Securities lifts McDonald’s Corp [MCD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McDonald’s Corp [NYSE: MCD] price plunged by -3.73 percent to reach at -$11.08. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that McDONALD’S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

Global comparable sales have grown 9% for the year and over 30% since 2019.

Systemwide sales* to loyalty members were over $20 billion for the full year and over $6 billion for the quarter across 50 loyalty markets, with full year growth of more than 45% over prior year.

The one-year MCD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.46. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 1.66, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corp [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $323.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corp is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for McDonald’s Corp [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.16, while it was recorded at 293.69 for the last single week of trading, and 283.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corp Fundamentals:

McDonald’s Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

MCD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McDonald’s Corp posted 2.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corp go to 9.68%.

McDonald’s Corp [MCD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MCD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MCD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.