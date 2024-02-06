Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is 1.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $111.65. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:25 AM that Abbott Launches New PROTALITY(TM) Brand To Support Adults on Their Weight Loss Journey.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5668405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbott Laboratories stands at 1.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.50%.

The market cap for ABT stock reached $193.83 billion, with 1.74 billion shares outstanding and 1.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 5668405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $124.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

How has ABT stock performed recently?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.39, while it was recorded at 112.98 for the last single week of trading, and 104.87 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbott Laboratories posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.