Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: WBD] price plunged by -2.01 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:15 PM that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Friday, February 23, 2024, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.wbd.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until March 2, 2024. The replay can be accessed via phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website for twelve months.

The one-year WBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.88. The average equity rating for WBD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -330.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.