Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Tesla Inc [TSLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $187.91. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2023.

In the fourth quarter, we produced approximately 495,000 vehicles and delivered over 484,000 vehicles. In 2023, vehicle deliveries grew 38% YoY to 1.81 million while production grew 35% YoY to 1.85 million. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 110309338 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $598.45 billion, with 3.19 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.13M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 110309338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $217.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 8.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 137.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -21.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.16 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 230.72, while it was recorded at 189.32 for the last single week of trading, and 232.08 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tesla Inc posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 9.05%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.