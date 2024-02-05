Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Snap Inc [SNAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Snap Inc [NYSE: SNAP] jumped around 1.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.05 at the close of the session, up 7.44%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1,189 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.19M shares, SNAP reached a trading volume of 35469632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snap Inc [SNAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Snap Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNAP in the course of the last twelve months was 12152.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.83.

How has SNAP stock performed recently?

Snap Inc [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Snap Inc [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 16.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Snap Inc [SNAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Snap Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.83 and a Current Ratio set at 4.83.

Earnings analysis for Snap Inc [SNAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snap Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snap Inc go to 26.85%.

Insider trade positions for Snap Inc [SNAP]

The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.