Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $133.97 billion, up 11.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.64%. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 1:15 PM that Verizon Recognized With Corporate Award of Excellence by Irving, Texas Mayor Rick Stopfer.

Irving, Texas Mayor Rick Stopfer announced Verizon as the recipient of the Mayor’s Corporate Award of Excellence at the 2024 State of the City hosted by the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. The Mayor’s Corporate Award of Excellence recognizes a company, organization or individual that exemplifies excellence in the work it does, the services it offers, the contributions it makes to the community and the commitment it provides to the city and its residents.

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock rose by 1.06%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.98. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $177.12 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.48M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 21536451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $44.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.92, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 35.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

VZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 1.47%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.