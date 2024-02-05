Market cap of DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] reaches 19.39B – now what?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] gained 2.31% or 0.94 points to close at $41.59 with a heavy trading volume of 13250695 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Draftkings S.E.R.V.E.S Plants Over 1 Million Trees As a Part of Multi-Year Commitment With Arbor Day Foundation.

DraftKings

As part of our ongoing initiative to give back to the communities where we live and work, DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S (Service, Equity, Responsibility, Vitality, Environment, Sports) is proud to share the recent success of our employee volunteer tree planting projects.

The daily chart for DKNG points out that the company has recorded 38.68% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.27M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 13250695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $41.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 29.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.53, while it was recorded at 40.30 for the last single week of trading, and 30.13 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DraftKings Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.