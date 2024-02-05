Market Analysts see Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Spirit Airlines Inc [NYSE: SAVE] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.30 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 11:16 AM that Spirit Airlines Makes a Splash with New Savings in Celebration of its 20th Anniversary in Cancun.

Escape to a warm Mexican getaway with limited-time anniversary fares starting at $79* one-way.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.89M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 11249368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -60.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.34 for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 6.27 for the last single week of trading, and 15.19 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Spirit Airlines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Airlines Inc go to -5.82%.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.