Market Analysts see Fisker Inc [FSR] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.88%. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 9:01 AM that Fisker Electrified Tour Starts Today With Stops in 17 Cities Across 11 US States.

The Fisker Electrified Tour starts today in Sunrise, FL and Nashville, TN offering prospective customers the opportunity to test drive the award-winning Fisker Ocean.

Tour stops include cities in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

Over the last 12 months, FSR stock dropped by -89.58%. The one-year Fisker Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.53. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 3.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $419.49 million, with 517.89 million shares outstanding and 350.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.02M shares, FSR stock reached a trading volume of 28156609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -45.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.58 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3490, while it was recorded at 0.8334 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6373 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc Fundamentals:

Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

FSR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fisker Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSR.

Fisker Inc [FSR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.