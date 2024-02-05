Jefferies lifts Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] gained 4.23% or 0.69 points to close at $17.02 with a heavy trading volume of 56727245 shares. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Palantir Partners with One of Australia’s Leading Retailers.

Coles Supermarkets will deploy Palantir platforms to all 850+ stores in Australia.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”), a leading provider of AI systems, and Coles Supermarkets Australia Pty Ltd (ASX: COL) (“Coles”), one of the leading Australian supermarket, retail and consumer services chains, announced today a 3-year partnership to deliver a suite of workforce strategy and analytics tools. Palantir’s platforms will bring an innovative approach to driving operational excellence and improving the way Coles designs, executes and continually enhances its end-to-end workforce strategy and integrated supply chain functions.

The daily chart for PLTR points out that the company has recorded -9.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.86M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 56727245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 78.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.53.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 15.60 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palantir Technologies Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.