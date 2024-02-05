Ford Motor Co. [F] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] closed the trading session at $12.14. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Farley, Lawler to Discuss Customer-Focused Ford+ Growth Plan at Feb. 15 Wolfe Conference.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler will discuss the company’s customer-centered Ford+ plan to improve growth, margins and capital efficiency while reducing cyclicality at the upcoming Wolfe Research Global Auto Conference in New York City. The conference is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15; the Ford leaders will be speaking at 8:55 a.m. ET.

During the fireside chat, Farley and Lawler will highlight Ford’s lineup of iconic, software-defined leading gas, hybrid and electric vehicles. They will explain how Ford’s distinct business segments – Ford Blue, Ford Pro and Ford Model e – are providing great customer insights and the flexibility to allocate capital to meet the dynamic needs of global customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.41 percent and weekly performance of 6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 51.63M shares, F reached to a volume of 72721175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Co. [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Co. [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Co. [F] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Co. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -7.81%.

Ford Motor Co. [F]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.