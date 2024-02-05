Evercore ISI slashes price target on PG&E Corp. [PCG] – find out why.

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] closed the trading session at $16.65. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 5:46 PM that PG&E Mobilizes for Atmospheric River Storm This Weekend.

Updated website provides faster, more complete outage information.

With many customers still drying out from rains earlier this week, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is preparing for a stronger storm forecasted to arrive Sunday. The storm, which meteorologists are calling an atmospheric river event, is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and potential power outages to customers across Central and Northern California.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.65 percent and weekly performance of -2.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.09M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 26146658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corp. [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.46, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corp. [PCG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corp. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 10.50%.

PG&E Corp. [PCG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.