why Boston Properties, Inc. [BXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.83

Boston Properties, Inc. [NYSE: BXP] price plunged by -1.82 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:37 PM that BXP Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Exceeded Full Year 2023 Guidance for EPS and FFO; Executed More Than 1.5 Million Square Feet of Leases in Q4 and Approximately 4.2 Million Square Feet in 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, reported results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year BXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.35. The average equity rating for BXP stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Properties, Inc. [BXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $72.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties, Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.15.

BXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Properties, Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -9.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Boston Properties, Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.68, while it was recorded at 69.04 for the last single week of trading, and 59.92 for the last 200 days.

BXP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Properties, Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties, Inc. go to 7.00%.

Boston Properties, Inc. [BXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.