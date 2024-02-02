Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] moved up 2.38: Why It’s Important

Victoria’s Secret & Co [NYSE: VSCO] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $26.67. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Victoria’s Secret & Co. to Create New AI-Powered Shopping Experiences with Google Cloud.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., a world-leading intimates retailer, charts a new course with Google Cloud AI to enhance online shopping experiences and accelerate core business operations.

Victoria’s Secret & Co stock has also gained 8.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSCO stock has inclined by 49.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.45% and gained 0.49% year-on date.

The market cap for VSCO stock reached $2.07 billion, with 80.00 million shares outstanding and 68.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3286817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $26.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

VSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.18, while it was recorded at 26.36 for the last single week of trading, and 21.51 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Victoria’s Secret & Co posted 2.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO.

Victoria’s Secret & Co [VSCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.