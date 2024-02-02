UBS lifts MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MGIC Investment Corp [NYSE: MTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.55%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $184.5 million or $0.66 per Diluted Share.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Operating Income (Non-GAAP) of $187.6 million or $0.67 per Diluted Share.

Over the last 12 months, MTG stock rose by 41.43%. The one-year MGIC Investment Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.18. The average equity rating for MTG stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.54 billion, with 277.31 million shares outstanding and 274.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, MTG stock reached a trading volume of 2525250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02.

MTG Stock Performance Analysis:

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGIC Investment Corp Fundamentals:

MGIC Investment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

MTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGIC Investment Corp posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corp go to 3.09%.

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.