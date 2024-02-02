Odeon slashes price target on PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] – find out why.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [NYSE: PNC] loss -3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $145.44 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 9:45 AM that A Service Dog Prepares To Retire.

PNC’s Mike Clark shares the story of his years with Blade, and how the company helped to facilitate life-changing help through Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 4983292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $163.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNC Financial Services Group Inc is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68.

Trading performance analysis for PNC stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.57, while it was recorded at 151.20 for the last single week of trading, and 128.87 for the last 200 days.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc posted 3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc go to -4.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.