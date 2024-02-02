Market Analysts see Cronos Group Inc [CRON] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc [NASDAQ: CRON] closed the trading session at $2.16. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cronos’ Spinach® Brand Ends 2023 as the Number One Flower Brand in Canada1.

Capturing the leading position in flower rounds out a strong year of growth and innovation for the Spinach® product portfolio, which is ranked as the second best-selling cannabis brand in Canada across all categories as of December 20231. In the fourth quarter, Spinach® products held a number 1 position in the flower and edibles categories, and a top-10 ranking in the pre-rolls and vape categories. 1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.35 percent and weekly performance of 6.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 3814887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cronos Group Inc [CRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

CRON stock trade performance evaluation

Cronos Group Inc [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Cronos Group Inc [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cronos Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.86 and a Current Ratio set at 30.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cronos Group Inc [CRON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cronos Group Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc [CRON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.