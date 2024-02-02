M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC] Revenue clocked in at $4.65 billion, up 13.41% YTD: What’s Next?

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MDC] gained 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $62.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:02 PM that Richmond American Announces its Debut Middleton Community.

Seasons at Stonehaven is now selling!.

Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that Seasons at Stonehaven (RichmondAmerican.com/ SeasonsAtStonehaven) is now open for sales in Middleton. Boasting a prime location just 30 minutes from Boise, this exceptional new neighborhood offers single and two-story floor plans from the builder’s sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 971.19K shares, MDC reached a trading volume of 3070969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDC shares is $56.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for MDC stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, MDC shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.33 for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.40, while it was recorded at 62.65 for the last single week of trading, and 46.04 for the last 200 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.47 and a Current Ratio set at 6.91.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 96.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. go to 12.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]

The top three institutional holders of MDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.