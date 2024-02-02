Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $26

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.74. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 11:07 PM that Envista Partners with Women in DSO® to empower current and future generations of leaders in the dental industry.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) announced today that it has joined Women in DSO® as a Platinum Industry partner. Women in DSO advances and empowers female professionals, specifically in the dental support organization (DSO) industry.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Envista was invited to partner because of its demonstrated commitment to advancing female leadership in dentistry and its working relationship with many of the nation’s largest DSOs. As part of the partnership, Envista will support Women in DSO as they help women realize their career aspirations, develop the next generation of female leaders in the dental space, and support those already running dental practice groups. Envista’s Network Empowering Xcellence and Transformation (NEXT) group, which caters to women who work in all dental fields, further complements the Women in DSO mission.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3215269 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Envista Holdings Corp stands at 2.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $4.07 billion, with 171.40 million shares outstanding and 170.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 3215269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 24.03 for the last single week of trading, and 29.38 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corp posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]

The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.