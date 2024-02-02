Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] moved up 5.56: Why It’s Important

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.97 at the close of the session, up 5.56%. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM that Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades.

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (“REE”), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Astron Corporation Limited (“Astron”) to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the “Donald Project”). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024, during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 4799546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.72 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.49 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Earnings analysis for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -450.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.