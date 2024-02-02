Coty Inc [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $5.81 billion, down -1.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 1.32 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM that Coty Announces Extension of Its Licensing Partnership With Mexx.

Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, is pleased to announce the renewal of their license agreement with Mexx. The partnership, which began in 2016, has been extended for more than 25 years, encompassing all Mexx fragrances and colognes.

Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our thriving relationship with Mexx. Mexx is renowned for its range of classic, fresh fragrances and for pushing the category boundaries on sustainability. This long-term extension of our partnership will enable us to accelerate the brand’s momentum and fuel ambitious expansion plans into dynamic new markets and categories. We are all excited to collaborate on the next chapter of Mexx’s growth as we unleash the brand’s potential.”.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.13. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 12.22 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc Fundamentals:

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

COTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 18.30%.

Coty Inc [COTY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.