Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] Stock trading around $13.01 per share: What’s Next?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [NYSE: GOOS] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 8.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.01. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Canada Goose Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $609.9 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6092577 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canada Goose Holdings Inc stands at 4.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $1.32 billion, with 53.18 million shares outstanding and 50.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 6092577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 91.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has GOOS stock performed recently?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.63. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Earnings analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]

