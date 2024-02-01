why Roku Inc [ROKU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.32

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] slipped around -2.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $88.06 at the close of the session, down -3.15%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 1:10 PM that Roku, the #1 Selling TV Operating System in the U.S. and Mexico, Celebrates 10 Years of Roku TV.

Roku TV now features more than 25 global TV partners, bringing best-in-class streaming to millions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

This year, the Roku TV program, which features the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, is marking 10 years of providing an exceptional streaming experience. Since its launch in 2014, the Roku TV licensing program has expanded exponentially, now including models from over 25 global TV partners with a wide range of 2k to 8k to OLED models in a variety of sizes, as well as Roku-branded TVs that launched in early 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.04M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 3918957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $90.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 122.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.37.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.20, while it was recorded at 90.02 for the last single week of trading, and 76.01 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.