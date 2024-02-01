why Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $110.33

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] closed the trading session at $91.73. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its first quarter results prior to market open on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, 8 a.m. Central Time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/investors and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.75 percent and weekly performance of -2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 4225428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $110.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 190.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.05, while it was recorded at 94.56 for the last single week of trading, and 91.07 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.70%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.