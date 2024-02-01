why Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.37

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.17%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Edwards Lifesciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on February 6, 2024.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the “Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

Over the last 12 months, EW stock rose by 3.17%. The one-year Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.13. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.59 billion, with 608.30 million shares outstanding and 596.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, EW stock reached a trading volume of 9434465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $79.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 58.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.73, while it was recorded at 74.75 for the last single week of trading, and 78.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corp Fundamentals:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

EW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 7.99%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.