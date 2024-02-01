Pentair plc [PNR] Stock trading around $73.17 per share: What’s Next?

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] gained 0.37% or 0.27 points to close at $73.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4180732 shares. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Pentair Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter sales of $985 million; full year 2023 sales of $4.1 billion.

Operating income in the fourth quarter increased 50 percent to $167 million reflecting ROS of 17.0 percent, an increase of 590 basis points when compared to fourth quarter 2022; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 190 basis points to 20.1 percent. Full year operating income increased 24 percent to $739 million reflecting ROS of 18.0 percent, an increase of 360 basis points from the prior year; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 220 basis points to 20.8 percent.

The daily chart for PNR points out that the company has recorded 4.68% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, PNR reached to a volume of 4180732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $80.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for PNR stock

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.06, while it was recorded at 72.79 for the last single week of trading, and 64.43 for the last 200 days.

Pentair plc [PNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Pentair plc [PNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pentair plc posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 8.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pentair plc [PNR]

The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PNR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PNR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.