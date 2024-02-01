Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Target Corp [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $139.08. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:01 AM that Target Introduces More than 1,000 New Products to Support Guests on Their Wellness Journey, Starting at Just $1.99.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that it is introducing more than 1,000 new wellness-related products starting at just $1.99 to support guests on their wellness journey without stretching their budgets. From apparel and accessories to supplements, vitamins and the latest tech, Target is the one-stop-shop where guests can feel celebrated and supported in living well.

“Wellness has been redefined to encompass a more holistic way of living — and it’s also different for every person,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. “That’s why Target is delivering like no other retailer, offering guests the ultimate destination to support their wellness journey, whether that’s enjoying a non-alcoholic beverage from Sechey or stocking up on Bloom to get their daily greens. We’re making it fun and easy for our guests to discover new products at a great value, with more than 1,000 new wellness products, starting at just $1.99.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.35 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 5759396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $153.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.90, while it was recorded at 141.17 for the last single week of trading, and 131.79 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corp posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 20.27%.

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.