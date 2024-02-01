Market Analysts see Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gaining to $555. Time to buy?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] plunged by -$28.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $538.98. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock has also loss -0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMO stock has inclined by 24.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.26% and gained 1.54% year-on date.

The market cap for TMO stock reached $208.25 billion, with 390.51 million shares outstanding and 385.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 3576771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $578.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 12.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

TMO stock trade performance evaluation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 520.98, while it was recorded at 549.88 for the last single week of trading, and 518.70 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 5.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 2.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.