Market Analysts see Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Perrigo Company plc [NYSE: PRGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.82%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM that Perrigo Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Notes.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, its wholly-owned finance subsidiary (the “Issuer”), to purchase its 3.900% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 714295 AC6 / US714295AC63) (the “Notes”) in a principal amount of up to $300,000,000. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated November 10, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, is set forth in the table below.

Over the last 12 months, PRGO stock dropped by -14.18%. The one-year Perrigo Company plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.76. The average equity rating for PRGO stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.35 billion, with 135.51 million shares outstanding and 134.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, PRGO stock reached a trading volume of 5517106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGO shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Perrigo Company plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perrigo Company plc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRGO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PRGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, PRGO shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.67, while it was recorded at 32.91 for the last single week of trading, and 33.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perrigo Company plc Fundamentals:

Perrigo Company plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

PRGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perrigo Company plc posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perrigo Company plc go to 10.00%.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

