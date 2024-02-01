LendingClub Corp [LC] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $8

LendingClub Corp [NYSE: LC] gained 3.20% on the last trading session, reaching $9.02 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:06 PM that LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Increased Marketplace Originations 21% QoQ with $1B of Structured Certificates Sold.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 6485705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LendingClub Corp [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for LendingClub Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corp is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80.

Trading performance analysis for LC stock

LendingClub Corp [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for LendingClub Corp [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corp [LC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LendingClub Corp posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corp go to -8.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LendingClub Corp [LC]

The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.