Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Is Currently -6.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [NYSE: HPP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.10%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces 2023 Dividend Tax Treatment.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced the tax treatment for its 2023 common stock and preferred stock dividends.

The company’s dividends related to its common stock (CUSIP #444097109) will be classified for United States federal income tax purposes as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, HPP stock dropped by -19.49%. The one-year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.97. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 2.31, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 141.05 million shares outstanding and 136.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, HPP stock reached a trading volume of 4617116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $9.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

HPP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc [HPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.