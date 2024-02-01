HSBC Securities lifts Kroger Co. [KR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $46.14. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 9:28 AM that Home Chef Partners with Monique Volz of Ambitious Kitchen on Limited-Time Meal Kits.

The Chicago-based recipe developer and upcoming cookbook author’s exclusive menu is full of hearty, delicious meals.

To kick off a new year of creativity in the kitchen, Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available both online and in stores, is partnering with beloved food blogger, recipe developer, and soon-to-be cookbook author Monique Volz of Ambitious Kitchen on a limited-time menu of exclusive meal kits. This culinary collaboration brings recipes inspired by Ambitious Kitchen’s balanced, flavorful meals direct to home cook’s kitchens for the first time ever.

Kroger Co. stock has also gained 0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 2.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.94% and gained 0.94% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $33.19 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 713.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5679456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.18, while it was recorded at 46.41 for the last single week of trading, and 46.28 for the last 200 days.

Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kroger Co. [KR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

Kroger Co. [KR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.