Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Stock trading around $16.11 per share: What’s Next?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:15 PM that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

Over the last 12 months, HR stock dropped by -23.65%. The one-year Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.68. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.14 billion, with 380.59 million shares outstanding and 376.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, HR stock reached a trading volume of 3672740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $18.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

HR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.