General Mills, Inc. [GIS] Is Currently -0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] closed the trading session at $64.91. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Heart-Shaped Cheerios are Back with Special-Edition Name Boxes.

In honor of American Heart Month, consumers can purchase special-edition boxes of Cheerios or personalize their own yellow box to remind loved ones of the importance of taking care of their heart.

Cheerios is bringing back its beloved Happy Heart Shapes in honor of American Heart Month with a fun new twist. To celebrate five years of Happy Heart Shapes and the role Cheerios can play in supporting Americans who want to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, Cheerios is launching special-edition boxes featuring names of those who inspire you to make heart healthy choices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.35 percent and weekly performance of 2.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, GIS reached to a volume of 4579598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills, Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $73.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.73, while it was recorded at 64.70 for the last single week of trading, and 71.94 for the last 200 days.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

General Mills, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills, Inc. [GIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills, Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc. go to 7.21%.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.