Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] is -9.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Whirlpool Corp. [NYSE: WHR] loss -6.60% or -7.78 points to close at $110.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4084845 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Whirlpool Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2024 Guidance.

–Fourth-quarter net sales growth of approximately 3% with 1 point of North America share gains year-over-year–Fourth-quarter GAAP net earnings margin of 9.7% compared to prior year period of (32.6)%, impacted by the Europe transaction–Fourth-quarter ongoing (non-GAAP) EBIT margin(1) of 5.2% (+170bps year-over-year)–Full-year GAAP and ongoing (non-GAAP) earnings per diluted share(2) of $8.72 and $16.16, respectively, including $800 million of cost take out–Paid $384 million in dividends in 2023 and repaid $500 million of term loan–2024 outlook includes GAAP and ongoing earnings per diluted share(2) of $8.50 to $10.50 and $13.00 to $15.00, respectively; cash provided by operating activities of $1.15 to $1.25 billion and free cash flow(3) of $550 to $650 million.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

The daily chart for WHR points out that the company has recorded -23.74% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 975.79K shares, WHR reached to a volume of 4084845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $105.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Longbow have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corp. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for WHR stock

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, WHR shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.84, while it was recorded at 113.68 for the last single week of trading, and 130.12 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Whirlpool Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whirlpool Corp. posted 2.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corp. go to -11.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.