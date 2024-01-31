Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] fell -44.31% so far this year. What now?

Motus GI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MOTS] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.71. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Motus GI Holdings Publishes Positive Results from a European Study of the Second Generation Pure-Vu System in Improving Visualization for Colonoscopy in Patients with a History of Poor Bowel Preparation.

“We are excited to see the positive results from this European study published in the UGE Journal, further building upon the extensive portfolio of study data and user experiences for the second generation Pure-Vu System. This study concluded that adequate bowel cleaning can be achieved in patients with a history of inadequate bowel preparation by using the Pure-Vu System. As a result, patients and hospitals would benefit from a reduced number of repeat colonoscopies and clinical admissions for bowel preparation,” commented Mark Pomeranz, Chief Executive Officer. “It is worth noting that since this study was initiated, the Motus GI team secured FDA clearance for our next generation system, which features key enhancements such as a larger and more powerful suction channel, more efficient irrigation jets, and a smaller profile distal tip that offers enhanced flexibility during insertion and enhanced navigation. These enhancements address many of the limitations of our previous model and may make it even more effective in patients with a complicated anatomy.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Motus GI Holdings Inc stock has also loss -31.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOTS stock has declined by -88.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.62% and lost -44.31% year-on date.

The market cap for MOTS stock reached $1.10 million, with 1.55 million shares outstanding and 1.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 236.54K shares, MOTS reached a trading volume of 12921468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06.

MOTS stock trade performance evaluation

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.07. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -49.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.13 for Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4358, while it was recorded at 0.9193 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3718 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Motus GI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc posted -11.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -17.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.