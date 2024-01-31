Mizuho lifts Kura Oncology Inc [KURA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kura Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: KURA] gained 12.10% on the last trading session, reaching $20.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Kura Oncology Reports Positive Preliminary Ziftomenib Combination Data in Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

– No differentiation syndrome events reported –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

– 100% CR rate with 7+3 in newly diagnosed NPM1-m and KMT2A-r AML –.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 11205016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $28.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09.

Trading performance analysis for KURA stock

Kura Oncology Inc [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.37. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 45.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.06 for Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.14, while it was recorded at 19.15 for the last single week of trading, and 11.08 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kura Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.71 and a Current Ratio set at 16.71.

Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kura Oncology Inc posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc go to 19.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kura Oncology Inc [KURA]

The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KURA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KURA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.